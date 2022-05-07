Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 351,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,336. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.03. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

