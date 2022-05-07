Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,990 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 106,204 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 249,899 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,376 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.12. 4,112,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,405. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

