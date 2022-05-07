Twin Tree Management LP Has $4.74 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1,571.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 362,542 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. 10,800,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,190,041. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

