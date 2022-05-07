Twin Tree Management LP Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 361.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,026. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

