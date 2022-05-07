Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

