Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. 56,575,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,526,298. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,486,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $188,103,000 after buying an additional 759,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,153,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 164,037 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

