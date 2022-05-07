Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 176.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

