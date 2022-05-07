UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €280.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($310.53) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €238.00 ($250.53).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €145.86 ($153.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €151.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €173.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 52 week high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

