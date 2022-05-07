Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.
UDMY opened at $12.54 on Friday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
