Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $8.89 on Friday, reaching $57.54. 966,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $117.50.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $1,745,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

