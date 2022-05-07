UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.92%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

