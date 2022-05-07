UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $96.90.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

