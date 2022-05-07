UMB Bank N A MO Buys 967 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,424,000 after acquiring an additional 173,898 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,096,000 after purchasing an additional 563,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,630,000 after acquiring an additional 109,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,442,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,710,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.