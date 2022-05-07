UMB Bank N A MO Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $452.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $446.37 and a 1 year high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
