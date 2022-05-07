UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.57 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 236.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,906 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,954 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

