UMB Bank N A MO Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

