UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 323.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

