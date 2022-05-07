UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $286.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.09.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

