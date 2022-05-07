UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 3,791 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,714,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

