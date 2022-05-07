UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hess by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,119 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hess by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.67. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $15,033,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 672,417 shares of company stock worth $66,162,892. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.