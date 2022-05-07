United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $68,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in United Bankshares by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,627 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 711,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,179. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

