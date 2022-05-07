UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $550.17.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $499.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,414. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.12.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.