UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 197,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,009,000 after buying an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 89,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,734,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,414. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $511.29 and a 200 day moving average of $483.45. The company has a market capitalization of $469.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

