Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 814,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $237.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,863,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 124,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

