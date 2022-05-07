Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) PT Raised to $14.00 at Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.01% from the stock’s current price.

UTI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $2,318,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.3% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,276 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.