Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group updated its FY22 guidance to 5.00-5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.31. 5,662,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after buying an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.