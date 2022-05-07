Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.89.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 122.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 155,418 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 420,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.