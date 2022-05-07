USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011858 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007397 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 735.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

