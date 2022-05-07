Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.45

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 18872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 104.77%.

In related news, CEO Dylan Lissette purchased 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

