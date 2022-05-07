Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives $22.71 Average PT from Analysts

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.21) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 51,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

