Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $193.83

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $193.83 and last traded at $194.64, with a volume of 5399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,244 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

