Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.35 million, with estimates ranging from $680,000.00 to $2.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

VBLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

