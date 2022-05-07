VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

VBIV stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $311.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 11,054.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

