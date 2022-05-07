Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $22,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.86. 1,181,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.