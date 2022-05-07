Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Announces Earnings Results

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

VLDR opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $43,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,101,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 7,619,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $15,239,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and sold 25,771,575 shares valued at $59,483,807. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

