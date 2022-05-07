Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Venator Materials stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 110,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 755.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 47.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

About Venator Materials (Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.