Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74.

Ventas stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.97.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 274,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 55,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

