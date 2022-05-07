VeriCoin Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $133,256.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,567.75 or 0.99904123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001388 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,011,397 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

