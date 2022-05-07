Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -751.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,302,626.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.