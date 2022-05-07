Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 103,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 953,253 shares.The stock last traded at $188.65 and had previously closed at $193.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,169,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

