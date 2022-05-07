VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $175,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

