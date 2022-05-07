Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.28. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 168.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Victory Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 1,127.3% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 195,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 524,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Victory Capital has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $43.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

