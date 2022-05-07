Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Shares Down 2.8%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.45 and last traded at $43.72. 52,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 23,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,478,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

