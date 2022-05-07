ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.85.

ViewRay stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $494.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

