Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 1,227,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,449. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

