Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

