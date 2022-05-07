Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Get Viveon Health Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,313,000 after acquiring an additional 588,556 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,511,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 832,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,262,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 72,657 shares during the last quarter.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.