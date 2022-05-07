VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,200 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned about 1.01% of VNET Group worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VNET Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VNET Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of VNET traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. VNET Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

VNET Group Profile (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.