Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.81) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.31) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.84) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.14).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 120.42 ($1.50) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market capitalization of £34.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -240.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.43.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

