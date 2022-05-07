Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

VWAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

